Our Daily Show Interview! Free Smart Thermostat From Ameren Available Until 12/31!

ILLINOIS - Ameren Illinois is running a promotion where you can receive a smart thermostat and smart socket for free.

Ameren Illinois and Google have partnered to offer Google Nest thermostats to customers at no charge, as long as supplies last. You have until Dec. 31, 2024, to claim this offer. Stephanie Robinson, senior program supervisor with Ameren’s Energy Efficiency program, outlined the energy savings that the smart thermostat can provide.

“Our heating and cooling cost is one of the highest bills that we have, so whenever there’s opportunity to save, we need to do just that,” Robinson said. “We want everybody to take advantage of this particular offer.”

Smart thermostats can be controlled remotely from a smartphone. The Google Nest thermostat also has an eco setting to help customers manage their energy usage, and it will send a notification when it’s time to change the filter on your furnace.

Robinson shared that she often rushes out of the house and forgets to turn her thermostat down. In the past, that meant she was heating an empty house all day, which wasted energy and contributed to her high electricity bill.

Article continues after sponsor message

With the Google Nest thermostat, she is able to adjust the temperature from an app on her phone no matter where she’s at, as long as she has wifi. This “set it and basically forget it” approach has saved her anxiety, time and money.

The thermostat is ENERGY STAR certified, which means it operates at its highest efficiency, Robinson explained. On average, the smart thermostat saves customers 10–12% on their energy bills.

“That 10–12% does add up,” she said. “You end up saying, ‘Oh wow, I did save on my energy bill.’ All it takes is a little bit of getting into it, turning it down, utilizing the eco setting, utilizing the smart thermostat for what it actually does. It will help you save.”

Tax and shipping is included in this offer, so it truly is zero-cost. Through the Ameren Illinois offer, customers can receive the Google Nest thermostat and a Simply Conserve Smart Socket bundled together. The smart socket allows you to remotely turn on and off appliances using your smartphone or Google Assistant.

Robinson uses a smart socket for her favorite lamp, which she often forgets to turn off when she leaves the house. Using the app on her phone, she can turn off the lamp and save money and energy. She added that the smart appliances contribute to the comfort of her home because she can turn on lights and adjust the temperature before she arrives.

“When you’re on your way home and you want your house to be just right and comfortable for you and you want a light on so that you can see when you come in, then yes, go to your smartphone, go to that app, turn up your thermostat to your desired setting or turn that light on, and you’re good,” she said.

You have until Dec. 31, 2024, to take advantage of this offer. Visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/Nest to learn more and claim your smart thermostat and smart socket.

More like this: