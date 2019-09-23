ALTON – Residents in Godfrey and Alton are seeing energy at work firsthand as Ameren Illinois crews replace vintage steel natural gas mains and services with new, corrosion resistant polyethylene material. Two projects have been completed and are in-service, while two others are nearing completion.

Earlier this summer, Ameren Illinois completed replacement of a combined 7,500 feet of gas main that serves more than 100 customers in the Humbert Court subdivision in Godfrey and Humbert Road from Mills Spring to Bedford Drive.

Projects in progress or under development include:

Replacing more than 16,000 feet of gas main that serves 200 customers in the D'Adrian Gardens subdivision – west of Pierce Lane and north of West Delmar.

Nearly 1,200 feet of gas main is being replaced just west of Homer Adams Parkway on the north side of College Avenue in the College Heights subdivision. More than 20 services are being replaced.

"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Derek Cliff, Division Director of Operations for the River Bend area.

For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight pilot lights on natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.

The River Bend projects are part of Ameren Illinois' plan to replace nearly 250 miles of mechanically coupled steel natural gas distribution pipelines in central and southern Illinois.

Safe Digging

As required by law, Ameren Illinois and its contractors will call JULIE (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers along the new pipeline route will also be notified prior to construction.

