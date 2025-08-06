PEORIA - Construction is set to begin later this year on 380 miles of new and upgraded high voltage transmission lines across 13 counties in the mid-section of Illinois. When completed in 2029, the project will support lower supply costs by opening new pathways of energy for delivery to millions of residential and business customers in the Ameren Illinois service territory. The proposed route for the transmission line was recently approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

"At a time when the Midwest faces a persistent shortage of the electricity needed to meet rising demand, this vital project will provide energy access and certainty for businesses and residential growth," said Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois. "Adding system capacity and increasing access to energy resources will improve reliability, boost economic development and help keep bills affordable for energy consumers in Illinois."

New and upgraded transmission lines, three new substations, and enhancements to several substations will be rebuilt along existing corridors and co-located with existing Ameren Illinois infrastructure, minimizing the project footprint and private land usage. The $1.6 billion project will be constructed and managed by local contractors, union workers, surveyors, and road monitors, keeping the investment and job benefits in local communities.

The Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity issued by the ICC provides route approval and the go-ahead to begin construction this year. The project will stretch from the Iowa border across the counties of Adams, Brown, Champaign, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Iroquois, McDonough, McLean, Morgan, Peoria, Pike and Tazewell.

"We look forward to working with local communities to deliver these benefits to our customers, as we have been for over 100 years," said Thomas Pauk, project manager of the Central Illinois Grid Transformation Program (CIGTP). "When we increase system capacity, everyone wins. Opening new energy pathways promotes lower costs in the future and helps keep customer rates affordable."

As CIGTP and other Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) transmission projects move forward in the state, Ameren Illinois leaders are emphasizing the long-term benefits for customers.

"MISO is advancing projects that directly address the energy supply challenges that are driving up those costs for our customers," said Matt Tomc, vice president of regulatory policy and energy supply at Ameren Illinois. "By expanding transmission capacity and improving access to a range of energy resources, these investments will help stabilize market prices and support our ongoing efforts to keep energy affordable and reliable for the communities we serve."

For more information about the program, visit Ameren.com/Central-IL-Grid.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. Our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on X @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

