COLLINSVILLE – In response to continued high energy prices, Ameren Illinois is introducing a package of energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options to help its customers manage their energy costs during the heating season.

"Our customers count on us every day to deliver the electricity and natural gas they need, and no one wants to see higher energy bills," said Joe Solari, Vice President, Customer Experience, Ameren Illinois. "With our Energy Care Plan, we're providing our customers with low- and no-cost, easy-to-implement solutions to help them to take more control over their energy usage and save money."

Information on energy management solutions in the Energy Care Plan is available at AmerenIllinois.com/ EnergyCarePlan. Highlights include:

Home Energy Assessment – A team of energy efficiency experts will conduct a thorough examination of a customer's home to look for changes that can reduce energy usage and shave dollars off their monthly bill. Assessments are free for households that meet certain criteria.

Google Nest Thermostat* – At no cost, Ameren Illinois customers can receive a Nest Thermostat, courtesy of a partnership with Google. Customers who have installed a smart thermostat have saved 8.5% on their heating and cooling bills.

*Nest Thermostat $129.99 MSRP. Rebate valid through Dec. 31, 2022 or while supplies last. Tax/shipping costs included.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants are available to income-qualified customers. For more information on financial guidelines, and to identify an assistance agency in your community, call 1-877-411-9276.

Warm Neighbors Cool Friends (WNCF) is a year-round heating and cooling assistance program that helps those who generally do not qualify for financial assistance from other government or non-profit programs. Eligible households can receive up to $350 for this heating season. The WNCF weatherization program also helps customers reduce energy usage by installing insulation, air sealing, caulking, and replacing of heating units.

Flexible Payment Agreements are available for qualified customers with 10% down and up to 18 months to repay past-due balances.

Alternative Energy Suppliers – customers are encouraged to explore their options for energy supply by visiting the Illinois Commerce Commission website at www.pluginillinois.org.

Background on High Energy Costs

Inflation, increased demand, and supply constraints are among the factors driving continued higher energy prices. With normal temperatures, Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from Ameren Illinois could be approximately 25% higher than they were last year from December through February.

To help minimize bill impacts this winter season, Ameren Illinois buys and stores natural gas in advance of winter when energy is cheaper. Approximately 83% of the natural gas that will be delivered this winter has been purchased at a fixed price, helping to insulate customers from the continued volatility of the natural gas market. The costs of energy supply are passed directly to customers, dollar-for-dollar.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in downstate Illinois. Ameren Illinois' service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. The company's mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

