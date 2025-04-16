Our Daily Show Interview! Ameren: Public Schools Carbon-Free Assessment Program

ALTON - Ameren Illinois' new carbon-free assessment program aimed at helping public schools in the state reduce energy costs and improve sustainability has been very successful, Michael Pittman, manager of new clean energy programs, said.

The program, which began in the first quarter of 2024, offers comprehensive energy assessments to public school districts within Ameren Illinois’ service territory. The assessments evaluate both the interior and exterior of school buildings and provide a strategic roadmap to increase energy efficiency, including opportunities to update HVAC systems, improve insulation, and consider solar facilities.

“Energy costs are one of the largest expenses of operating a school,” Pittman said. “We look at the facility comprehensively to identify opportunities such as updating HVAC schedules, installing smart thermostats, fixing windows and doors, and making other capital improvements that can lead to significant savings.”

Since the program’s rollout, all 80 school districts in the service area have enrolled and completed assessments.

Pittman said the Alton School District’s report is expected to be delivered in June 2025. Schools interested in participating can complete a simple questionnaire online at www.amerenillinoissavings.com/pscfa, after which an enrollment specialist will follow up.

Pittman singled out the East St. Louis School District as an area set for considerable savings because of Ameren's work in this program.

Pittman also highlighted the program’s impact with an example from Cuba, Illinois, where updating the HVAC schedule resulted in a $1,700 energy savings in one month.

“Simple measures like heating the building at 7 a.m. can save 1.5% of intense energy use,” he said. The program also emphasizes improvements such as installing door sweeps and upgrading insulation, which can have a substantial effect on energy efficiency.

Ameren Illinois plans to extend the program to private schools as well, offering similar support to improve their energy management.

School districts participating in the program will also have access to Ameren Illinois’ energy efficiency team, which has helped other districts achieve major savings through tailored energy solutions.

