Our Daily Show Interview! Kevin Young Manager Electric Training- Ameren Illinois

COLLINSVILLE - Kevin Young, manager of Ameren Illinois Electric Training and a former line worker, emphasized the evolving landscape of the utility industry during a recent discussion about career opportunities and challenges in the field. Young's visit to Riverbender.com was also especially appropriate with ice and snow conditions predicted for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in the region.

Young highlighted the importance of rigorous training for new linemen, the increasing participation of women in the workforce, and the significant impact of extreme weather on power restoration efforts.

In an interview, Young explained that severe weather conditions, particularly ice storms, pose substantial challenges for utility workers.

"Ice is the worst; a quarter to half inch of ice can become insurmountable for some lines in our system," he said. He noted that safety is the first priority when assessing damage and restoring power.

"We can restore energy as long as lines stay energized," he added, cautioning that downed lines should always be treated as live.

Young shared protocols for safety during emergencies. "If a line is on a car, and it is safe to do so, stay in the car and call for help. We will get someone out expediently," he said. His team collaborates with local stakeholders, including fire departments and hospitals, to maximize the efficiency of restoration efforts.

With 38 years of experience, Young emphasized the lessons learned throughout his career, including the importance of safety, camaraderie, and stewardship.

"We take it one day at a time," he advised, stressing that the utility workforce must remain ready and committed to safety protocols. He described the extensive training process for new hires, which includes about 6,000 hours over three years, focusing on both practical skills and safety measures.

Young also highlighted the physical demands of the job, and said: "First and foremost, you can't be scared of heights. Most of the work we do is up in the air." He likened linemen to athletes, noting that physical fitness contributes to job performance.

"The more physically fit you are, the better you can do the job," he said.

As the industry evolves, Young has observed an increase in women entering the field. He expressed optimism about this trend, noting that diversity can enhance the workforce.

Young concluded by emphasizing the importance of training and preparedness in navigating the unpredictable challenges posed by weather and the demands of the job.

