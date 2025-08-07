ALTON - Ameren Illinois has issued a statement after a helicopter crashed Thursday morning, Aug. 7, 2025, after striking a barge on the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, resulting in two fatalities.

Ameren Illinois officials said the crash occurred on Aug. 7, 2025, during repair work on tower lighting and marker balls on power lines. Ameren Illinois said the work was being conducted by an Ameren Illinois contractor and its subcontractor.

In a statement, Ameren Illinois expressed sorrow over the incident.

"We are saddened about today’s tragic incident. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the victims’ families and colleagues. We will cooperate with the investigation," the company said.

Officials confirmed there were no power outages related to the crash.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision between the helicopter and the barge.

