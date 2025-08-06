Our Daily Show Interview! Ameren Illinois: Energy Bill Breakdown

ILLINOIS - Many Ameren Illinois customers have noticed their energy bills increasing. A representative with the company shares insights on why.

Matt Tomc, Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply, explained that Ameren is the electric supplier that runs the wires and delivers the electricity to your household. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) manages the energy markets.

MISO recently passed the auction, meaning their prices increased from $30 a megawatt to $666 a megawatt during the summer period. This impacts Ameren’s supply price. As a result, customers’ energy bills have increased over the summer.

“We recognized that for the summer period, we were going to see a 50% increase in the electric supply charges,” Tomc said. “Now, silver lining, they go back to normal after September, but that is a huge jump. And then when you combine that with the heatwave that we’ve experienced, we’re getting some customers with some pretty significant and severe bill impacts. So that’s obviously a significant area of concern.”

Tomc said Ameren has been “looking at this very closely” to understand why prices are rising and how they can prevent this going forward. He said it boils down to supply and demand. As demand for electricity increases, the price increases as well.

Much of this increased demand can be traced back to data centers. As more data centers are built, they require major energy levels to operate. Additionally, the onshoring of manufacturing in the United States leads to increased demand.

Article continues after sponsor message

Older fossil fuel generators like gas and coal are in the process of being replaced with renewable energy. But in the meantime, there’s a “gap” that has led to more demand than the supply can keep up with, which is reflected in the higher prices.

“There’s a lot of new generation coming online, mainly in the form of renewables. But there’s this gap. There's this tightness between the supply and demand, and that’s what you’re seeing reflected in those high market prices,” Tomc said.

Tomc noted that Ameren has a net-zero carbon goal by 2045, and they support renewable energy. As the supplier, it doesn’t matter how you get your electricity, whether you utilize solar energy or another source; Ameren will still deliver the electrons to your residence. Tomc wants to see a “portfolio-based approach to energy-generating resources” going forward.

“From Ameren’s standpoint, first and foremost, we want people to have reliable and safe sources of electricity. We also want folks to have affordable electricity,” he added. “As we chart our course, we need to always think, what’s that combination of resources that allows us to continue to make progress in clean energy but doesn’t bankrupt customers?”

As people continue to struggle with their electricity bills, Tomc said that “the little things add up.” Unplugging appliances that aren’t in use, keeping your curtains closed, and turning up your thermostat can make a real difference in your energy costs during the summer months.

He noted that Ameren wants to hear from customers who are having trouble paying their bills, as the company has programs that can help. Ameren is also working with policymakers to manage the cost of electricity and encourage different electricity generators to come online.

“We have to be accountable to our customers. I am very concerned about what I’m seeing in these power supply prices and the impacts these are having on our customers,” Tomc said. “Everybody, in my opinion, deserves to have an affordable energy bill for their house. So we’re working to try to figure that out. I do think policymakers need to start to think about, how do I chart a solution? What kind of resources do we need to bring online so that the supply of energy is keeping up with demand? Because what we’re seeing right now is just not sustainable for our customers.”

For more information about Ameren Illinois, visit their official website at AmerenIllinois.com or call 800-755-5000.

More like this: