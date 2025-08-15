ST. LOUIS - Ameren will make available an additional $4 million for bill payment assistance to community action agencies dedicated to energy assistance for residential customers in need of financial assistance across Missouri and Illinois. This follows the $1 million in support for victims of the May 16 tornado that Ameren announced earlier this year, which local area agencies continue to distribute.

"We've experienced prolonged periods of extreme heat throughout the summer, leading to increased use of energy and air conditioners," said Joe Solari, vice president of customer experience for Ameren. "We understand the economic hardships families living in our communities are facing each day which is why we want customers to know additional help will soon be available from Ameren through our community partners."

Throughout 2025, Ameren has partnered with hundreds of agencies to make more than $75 million available in energy assistance and LIHEAP for its customers. The company continues to offer additional assistance programs. Visit Ameren.com/Assistance to learn more.

More information will be available for Ameren customers next week. For general information on energy assistance, customers in Illinois can call 800.755.5000, while customers in Missouri can call 800.552.7583.

