ALTON - In an effort to harden its energy grid for customers, Ameren Illinois is setting new poles for customers living near the Great River Road.

In an email to Riverbender.com, Ameren Illinois Communications Executive Brian Bretsch said the work began on Jan. 30, and will include the setting of 36 new power poles, including 11 fiberglass poles. In previous interviews with Riverbender.com regarding possible ice storms, Bretsch said the fiberglass poles act as anchors for the grid, stopping power poles from falling like dominoes if one or two break due to heavy ice, high winds or other severe weather conditions.

Ameren Illinois will also be installing larger capacity power lines. Those lines will have larger capacity than lines on the current steel towers located near Abbott Machine Co. The new lines and poles should be connected to the energy grid by June, Bretsch said in an email. That date is weather-permitting of course.

Current power lines attached to steel towers will be decommissioned by the end of August (weather-permitting). That equipment will be removed and the steel towers will be taken down.

Bretsch also advised motorists traveling along the Great River Road to be cautious during this undertaking.

"Ameren Illinois asks local residents to be mindful of the crews doing the work along the Great River Road," he said in an email. "Be alert for flaggers, and we're asking drivers to slow down around the work zone."

