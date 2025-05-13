Ameren Illinois Addresses Outage Caused By Downed Line
May 13, 2025 8:59 AM May 13, 2025 9:50 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch confirmed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that 2,200 customers in the Alton-Godfrey vicinity were without power around 8:45 a.m. after a downed power line.
Crews are in the process of re-routing impacted customers to offer electric sources, he said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
"Crews will make the repairs to the downed line," he added.
More information to come.