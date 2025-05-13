Listen to the story

ALTON - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch confirmed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that 2,200 customers in the Alton-Godfrey vicinity were without power around 8:45 a.m. after a downed power line.

Crews are in the process of re-routing impacted customers to offer electric sources, he said.

"Crews will make the repairs to the downed line," he added.

More information to come.