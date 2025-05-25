ST. LOUIS - Ameren Corporation announced today a $1 million donation to assist in recovery efforts from the powerful storms and tornado that struck the St. Louis metropolitan region and surrounding areas on Friday, May 16.

"These devastating storms struck at the heart of our communities, impacting our customers, employees, neighbors and friends," said Martin J. Lyons Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren. "Seeing the damage firsthand is heartbreaking, but our crews are working tirelessly to rebuild what's been lost. This $1 million commitment is one more way we're standing shoulder to shoulder with the communities we serve as they begin the long road to recovery."

Ameren will provide $750,000 to community organizations to help assist in the ongoing recovery efforts. Partner organizations receiving the recovery funds are the United Way of Greater St. Louis, the American Red Cross, TheSalvation Army, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the City of St. Louis Tornado Response Fund. These relief efforts will include critical services, such as relocation assistance, tree removal, property cleanup, emergency repairs, temporary housing, food, clothing, essential supplies and transportation.

Ameren will provide $250,000 in energy assistance support for income eligible customers in Missouri and Illinois directly impacted by the storms. These funds will be administered through select Dollar More agencies in Missouri (visit AmerenMissouri.com/DollarMore). Illinois customers can contact the Salvation Army Midland Division at 1-800-Sal-Army. For more information about additional energy assistance options visit Ameren.com/energy-assistance.

Since the severe weather first moved in last Friday afternoon, Ameren workers have been repairing damage and rebuilding critical infrastructure, including power lines, poles and substations. As of Thursday evening, 285,000 customers have been restored in Missouri and Illinois, which is more than 95% of those affected customers, and crews are continuing to make repairs efficiently while prioritizing safety.

Funds allocated from Ameren's Charitable Trust come from corporate earnings and are not part of a business expense charged to customers.

