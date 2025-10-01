ALTON – Alton Police have charged three city residents with burglary, including one accused of breaking into an Ameren facility and two others on pretrial release from prior cases.

Andrew R. Butler, 56, of Alton, was charged on Sept. 23, 2025 with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Butler allegedly entered a building belonging to Ameren Illinois at the Alton Operating Center on Oakwood Avenue without legal authority and with the intent to commit a theft on Aug. 29, 2025.

Rosemarie A. Baker, 56, and Mariah C. Moore, 27, both of Alton, were each charged with Class 2 felony counts of burglary on Sept. 23, 2025. The two allegedly unlawfully entered a building on Wallace Street in Alton, intending to commit theft, on May 30, 2024.

Baker and Moore were both charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of an allegedly stolen moped. Both were granted pretrial release from custody in those previous cases.

The Alton Police Department presented all three of the cases against Butler, Baker, and Moore, each of whom have been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

