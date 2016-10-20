Name:  Amelia Pritchard

Parents:  Jami Pritchard and Justin Ray of Bethalto

Birth weight:  6 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time :  3:23 AM

Date:  October 15, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Jazmin Pritchard (6); Landon Pritchard (17 months)

Grandparents:  Crystal Moss, Roxana; Craig Moss, Roxana;

Jim & Maria, East Alton; Gregg & Tanya, Taylorville

Great Grandparents:  Carol Pritchard, Wood River

 

 