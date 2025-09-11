JERSEYVILLE – Amelia Jumper is off to a running start at Jersey Community High School.

For her athletic and academic performance and more, Jumper has been named a Medford Wealth Management Student of the Month for September at JCHS.

Not only is this Jumper’s freshman year at JCHS, it’s also her first year in public school. After being homeschooled, Jumper said she decided to switch to public school to pursue her passion for running, which she discovered a year ago.

"Amelia has literally hit the ground running in her freshman year at JCHS. She is a cross country star and earns straight A's in the classroom," her cross country coach Shelly Diamond said. "Amelia is known for her kindness, integrity, and willingness to help others."

In addition to cross country, Jumper said she’s looking forward to participating in indoor and outdoor track in the winter and spring and is seeking to get involved in the Student Council. While her plans after graduation are undecided for now, she does “love working with children, details and problem solving.”

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

In addition to lawn mowing and babysitting, Jumper volunteers in her church nursery outside of school. She also helped with the construction of her family’s new house, which she described as a valuable hands-on learning experience.

“I learned how to use many different power tools and gained quite a few construction skills. It is rewarding to see the results of your hard work,” Jumper said. “My favorite part was stacking the ICF walls and installing flooring.”

When she’s not running for cross country, or running for fun, Jumper also enjoys playing the violin and piano in her spare time – but that’s far from all she’s involved in outside the track and classroom.

“I love to go hiking and spending time out in nature,” Jumper added. “I treasure time with my friends and siblings. My friends and I enjoy attending monthly English Country dances.”

Jumper concluded by stating: “I am thrilled to be part of JCHS and their Cross Country team. I am proud to be a Panther!”

Congratulations to Amelia Jumper for being recognized as a Medford Wealth Management Student of the Month for JCHS!

More like this: