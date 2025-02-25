GRANITE CITY - Amber Porter is spearheading a fundraiser to support her brother, Matt, who was severely injured in a dog attack at his home on Feb. 19, 2025. The incident involved Karma, a pit bull that Matt had rescued eight months prior from an abusive environment.

According to Porter, Matt, 35, had taken extensive measures to care for Karma, ensuring she was up to date on her vaccinations and providing a loving home. However, on the day of the attack, Porter described the situation as shocking and unprovoked, stating that “Karma just switched and started attacking him.”

Matt, who is currently recovering at SLU Hospital, described the encounter as a “fight for his life.” He emphasized the unexpected nature of the attack, saying it caught him off-guard. The emergency crew reported that he had lost a significant amount of blood, attributing his survival to the adrenaline coursing through his body during the ordeal.

At present, Matt is undergoing multiple surgeries, with two surgeons working on his arms, which are crucial for his profession as a tree cutter and climber. Porter noted the gravity of the situation, highlighting that he will require substantial assistance during his recovery.

The GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover medical expenses and support Matt during this challenging time. Donations are being accepted to aid in his recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

To donate, click on the GoFundMe here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-matt-recover-from-dog-attack-injuries

