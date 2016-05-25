ST. LOUIS - Diata R. Crockett, 34, accused of shooting and killing his 8-month-old son while fighting with his wife, turned himself in to law enforcement authorities with his attorney this morning.

The story attracted area attention Tuesday after an AMBER Alert went out to everyone in the region. Allegedly, Crockett fired one shot toward his wife, while she attempted to get out of the car with their baby, Reign. The woman was picked up while she was running to safety with Reign Crockett, the baby. She also rushed the baby to a local hospital once she was rescued. Reign was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Crockett's two other boys were reported missing when the Amber Alert went out on Tuesday, but they were later found at a relative’s house. The boys were reported unharmed.

More like this: