Pontoon Beach – Amazon employees from the Pontoon Beach fulfillment center and members of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 administration handed out 75 Thanksgiving meals to needy families Wednesday at the Randall D. Dalton Veterans Memorial Park in Pontoon Beach.

Families from Granite City were invited to pick up a free Turkey and other essential ingredients to help prepare a Thanksgiving meal.

Article continues after sponsor message

PHOTOS: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=GCSD9.net&set=a.816851829048430

"The Granite City School District is proud to help team up with Amazon for this distribution," said GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, Ed.S. "This giveaway makes it possible for many families in this area to enjoy a holiday meal at home."

Amazon's fulfillment center in Pontoon Beach employs more than 500 associates. The donation is part of Amazon's larger initiative to support local communities where the company operates.

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

More like this: