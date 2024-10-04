BUZZ MAGAZINE - October is the month for haunted houses and other historic buildings. And for this year's October issue, I present six outstanding attractions – two historic homes, a prison, two theaters, and a hotel – that are said to have had unearthly happenings. The 300+ miles of Illinois Route 66 offer a treasure trove of historic buildings to visit, and more than a few are said to be haunted. But don't let a rumored ghost or two stop you from visiting these amazing attractions! And, you don't have to visit just at Halloween. When you plan to visit any of these attractions, please check their websites for more information and then observe open hours, fees, and visitor rules

Old Joliet Prison - 1125 Collins Street, Joliet

Notorious killers Richard Speck, John Wayne Gacy, and “crime of the century” murderers Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb were all housed at the old Joliet Prison, and, of course, it was the fictional home of the Blues Brothers, Jake and Elwood. Back in 1915, Odette Bordeaux Allen, wife of the prison warden, Edmund Allen, was said to be beloved by the inmates and known as the “angel of Joliet” due to her lovely singing voice. After Odette was murdered, the inmates rioted, demanding that her suspected killer be turned over to them. Although the prison closed in 2002, "with numerous executions having taken place at the prison, rumor has it that many of the inmates may be serving time as ghosts," according to the Illinois Office of Tourism. After restoration in key areas, the prison on Collins Street opened in 2018 for tours. Visit jolietprison.org.



Rialto Square Theatre - 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet



Built in 1926 as a vaudeville venue, this beautiful movie palace is said to be the site of multiple ghostly hauntings. Visitors and employees have claimed to see a female form, said to be a former actress, floating throughout the theater. Some believe that a couple who fell to their deaths sometime in the theater's past can sometimes still be seen, wearing their period clothing, in the balcony, from where they supposedly fell … or jumped. A young boy is also rumored to have been seen in ghostly form. Long a popular attraction for paranormal investigators, the cast of the TV show Ghost Hunters have visited more than once, calling the theater a “holy grail” for paranormal investigation. The beautiful Rialto is open as an operating theater: rialtosquare.com



Dana Thomas House - 301 E. Lawrence Avenue, Springfield

The Dana Thomas house in Springfield, considered to be one of Frank Lloyd Wright's most elaborate home designs, was planned for Susan Lawrence Dana in 1902. The construction of the multi-level home cost her $45,000 plus another $15,000 for all the coordinated furnishings designed by Wright. Susan was a world traveler, a political activist, a patron of the arts, and a seeker of spiritual truths. From 1904 until the late 1920s, Susan lived in the house, and was said to hold seances there after suffering the loss of numerous loved ones. Volunteers at the home have reported humming noises, floating curtains, and a woman dressed in black on the stairs. The Dana Thomas home is located at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Fourth Street, and is open for tours. Visit dana-thomas.org.







Lincoln Home - 413 S. 8th Street

The house at 413 S. 8th Street is the only home that President Abraham Lincoln ever owned, purchased in 1844 before winning the presidential election and moving to Washington, D.C., in 1860. Constructed in 1839 for the Reverend Charles Dresser, the home is now cared for and maintained by the National Park Service, and the Lincoln Home National Historic Site Visitor Center is open daily with tours of the home available. Although Lincoln did not live to enjoy many years in this home, rumors of sightings began not long after his death, both at his tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery and in downtown Springfield. In the home specifically, reports of a female apparition and artifacts moving of their own accord are claimed, with some believing that the house is haunted by Mary Lincoln. Details at nps.gov/liho/index.htm.



Loomis House/St. George Hotel - 120 N. Side Square, Carlinville

Architect Elijah E. Myers was known in the late 1800s for his prolific and talented designs, and one of them was the Loomis House/St. George Hotel. In 1870, the elegant French Second Empire opened for business on the east side of the square. The hotel boasted 50 well-appointed rooms, and the establishment played host to politicians, businessmen, and high rollers. The owners were George Holliday and Judge Thaddeus Loomis. When the facade was faced with the same limestone as the courthouse, Loomis and Holliday sank lower into the scandal caused by their budget overruns with the construction of the “Million Dollar Courthouse.” The building changed hands multiple times. In the 1970s, the Loomis House on the second floor was a popular area restaurant. In recent decades, the upper floors were abandoned to slowly decay, and various investigations have claimed numerous signs of paranormal activity. However, there are businesses open and operating on the first floor of the building. Visit www.carlinville.com/historical-carlinville or riversandroutes.com/directory/st-george-room for additional information.



Miner's Theatre - 204 W. Main Street, Collinsville



Local miners contributed 1% of their pay for a year to fund the building, which opened in December 1918, at 204 W. Main Street. The first floor held a large auditorium used over the decades for vaudeville, live entertainment, movies, community gatherings, and political rallies. It closed in 1984, but in 1985, local citizens formed the Miner's Institute Foundation, and the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. The magnificent building is open occasionally for special occasions as a local group continues efforts to restore it. Ghost stories have included a woman prankster who hides things, two brothers, one of which killed the other, a woman pushed from the catwalk by a jilted boyfriend, and a performer named “Lola” who appears on the stage. Now, the theater has been renovated and presents live music and theater events. Find out more at minerstheatre.com.



Cheryl Eichar-Jett is the author of numerous books and articles about Route 66. Find her at route66chick.com and cheryleicharjett.com.



This story originally printed in the October 2024 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

