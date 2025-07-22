CARLINVILLE – Amateur radio operators from across Illinois and neighboring states will be heading to Carlinville on Saturday, August 2 for the annual West Central Illinois Hamfest, an indoor and outdoor event that includes a flea market, forums and more at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds off Route 4.

The event opens at 7 a.m., rain or shine and runs until noon. Jointly sponsored by the West Central Illinois Hamfest Consortium composed of the Macoupin County Amateur Radio Club, the Springfield-based Sangamon Valley Radio Club, the Okaw Valley Radio Club in Greenville and the Hillsboro-based Montgomery County Amateur Radio Emergency Corps, the annual event draws not only federally-licensed amateur radio operators (also known as “hams”), but also the general public.

This year, Hamfest-goers can attend seminars focusing on technical aspects of the hobby, wander through the indoor and outdoor flea markets, chat with amateur radio operators, and hear Illinois Section Manager Thom Beebe, W9RY of Marion, provide an update on state and national Amateur Radio Relay League news. ARRL is the national organization of licensed amateur radio operators to which all four clubs and nearly 100 others in Illinois are affiliated.

Anyone seeking an amateur radio license or wishing to upgrade their license level will have an opportunity to do so at the Hamfest in a walk-in licensing test session starting at 9 a.m. First timers will need to obtain a Federal Registration Number (FRN) in advance, available on-line by going to Federal Communications Commission website, fcc.gov/licensing. Tailgating and table displays of amateur radio and electronic equipment will round out the event that also includes hourly drawings for $1,000 in prizes. General admission is $10 per person, free to those 16 and under. The event is handicapped accessible. Breakfast and lunch will be available.

