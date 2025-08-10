You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Lindsey, a family coach with Amare, shared how God has impacted her life.

Amare is a Wood River-based nonprofit that helps people who are struggling with substance use disorders. The organization offers recovery support and resources. As a family coach, Lindsey works with families to help them navigate a loved one’s journey.

“We meet people where they are. That’s what we always say,” she explained. “I love being a family coach because I love being able to help family members understand the giant mountain that people have to face when they are approaching recovery or considering, because it is so hard and it takes so much strength.”

Lindsey emphasized that you do not have to be clean/sober to receive Amare’s help, which is completely free. The organization connects with people no matter where they’re at in their journey. They can help you get into treatment, advocate for you in the court system, connect you with additional resources, and so much more.

She pointed out that this help is vital to many community members. Lindsey encourages anyone who might be struggling to reach out to Amare.

“Man, if people would just get connected with Amare, it’s like jumping on a train to where you’re trying to go. Instead of trying to hike up a mountain, you just get on the train and somebody guides you along the way to help you get connected with the resources that you need, give you the options that are available,” she said. “It’s free to have somebody walk alongside you, to help you figure out what you need to get where you want to go. Gosh, who doesn't need that?”

In her own life, Amare’s work brings Lindsey closer to God. She points to James 1:2–4 — “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance” — as a Bible verse that has impacted her faith.

She explained that life’s tests are meant to draw out the “impurities” within us, so that we can become a reflection of God, much like a silversmith uses fire to draw out the impurities of silver. Lindsey believes that trusting in God is an important part of growing in your faith.

“Sometimes we’re so focused on what’s familiar and where we are and what we know, we just limit how abundantly God provides and loves us,” she explained. “His ability to make things happen in our lives is so far beyond anything we can imagine, but we have to let go of what we’re gripping. You can’t receive things when you have your hands closed. When you’re able to let go and open your hands up, that gives God the opportunity.”

As Amare grows, Lindsey encourages people to check out their official website at AmareNFP.org for more information about their services. She also noted that their annual “Rockin’4Recovery” event is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2025, in Bethalto, and she looks forward to sharing Amare’s work with more community members.

Lindsey hopes to continue growing her faith and building Amare’s operations in the future. For her, these two things are connected, and she is grateful to God for the opportunity to help others.

“Being the person that I needed, there’s nothing better than that,” she said.

You can watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use or mental health challenges, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

