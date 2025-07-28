Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Live From Centerstone Resource Fair

BETHALTO/WOOD RIVER - Amare offers peer support for people struggling with substance use disorders, and you can help the organization extend its reach at an upcoming event.

In an interview on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello at Centerstone’s recent resource fair, peer-led recovery coach Andrea shared that Amare works hard to support community members. Their upcoming Rockin’ 4 Recovery event invites the community to share that support with one another.

“Recovery looks different for everybody,” Andrea said. “We just try to get [people] back on track. They don’t have to be clean for us to work with them. We try to meet people where they’re at. The goal is abstinence, but we just want to help them be a productive member of society and try to get their life back on track.”

From 1–6 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2025, community members can come out to Bethalto Park in Bethalto for Rockin’ 4 Recovery. This family-friendly festival will have live music, food trucks, vendors, a Kid Zone, and resource tables. The goal, Andrea explained, is to demonstrate to the community that nobody is alone.

“It’s just to show that you can have fun and be a part of something that’s bigger than us and be clean,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know how to have fun being clean, and you can.”

Based in Wood River, Amare offers several peer-led recovery resources. From counseling to family support, the organization aims to help community members who are struggling with substance use.

Andrea shared a recent “success story.” She knew a community member who was living under a bridge. One day, the man came to Amare and said he was ready to feel better. Amare connected him with detox services and helped him get into a sober living community. On the day Andrea picked him up to take him to his new home in the sober living community, she had to hold back tears because she was so proud.

Amare’s services are completely free. Andrea encourages people to come to their office in Wood River or give them a call at 618-331-5905.

“A lot of people don’t know that there’s help,” she said. “A lot of people think that they have to be clean for us to help them, and that’s not true. We will meet them wherever they are. Even if they get clean and they fall, call us. We’re still going to help you. We’re going to get you to where you can have a quality of life and be a productive member of society. There is hope, no matter what your situation is.”

For more information about Rockin’ 4 Recovery, visit the official Facebook event page. Check out Amare’s official website at AmareNFP.org for more information.

