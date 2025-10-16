GLEN CARBON - Amalia Dorgan knows exactly what she wants and works hard to get it.

For her dedication, Amalia Dorgan is a Student of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Dorgan loves musical theater. She previously performed at the St. Louis Muny, which she considers her “biggest accomplishment.” Not only is this a major success for a performer of her age, but the “super unique experience” also helped Dorgan finalize her decision about what she wants to pursue after high school.

She also recently competed in the Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant and received first runner-up. This experience was powerful for Dorgan, who gained a better understanding of herself and her community while working hard toward a goal.

“I loved getting the opportunity to represent my community, meet other fabulous young ladies, and discover more about myself,” she shared.

When Dorgan isn’t busy with school or her extracurricular activities, she enjoys baking and spending time with her loved ones. She also loves to bedazzle jeans, costumes or other objects.

Dorgan has big plans for after high school. She wants to pursue a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater, a highly competitive field. She has already applied to 17 colleges and was granted the opportunity to audition at all of them, a major feat.

As she prepares for the next chapter in her life, Dorgan has an important message for those out there in the Glen Carbon community and beyond.

“Please continue to spread kindness and treat everyone with love,” she said. “We need it now more than ever.”

Congratulations to Amalia for this recognition by Father McGivney Catholic High School!

