ALTON, IL – The in-person Alzheimer's support group held on the second Friday each month at Alton Memorial Hospital will not be held as AMH seeks to be diligent at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, there is an opportunity for a phone conference of the next meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. April 10. The conference call number is 312-874-7636, access/ID code: 75515.