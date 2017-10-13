Alzheimer's support group at Cedarhurst
October 13, 2017 1:41 PM
BETHALTO - Cedarhurst of Bethalto will offer an Alzheimer's Support group. Join us at our informational meeting on Thursday, October 26.
Two meeting times will be offered, 10am & 6pm. Both will take place at the First Baptist Church located at 201 S Moreland Road Bethalto.
For additional information please contact Jamie Perkhiser 618.420.7078 or jperkhiser@cedarhurstliving.com