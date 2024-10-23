EDWARDSVILLE — O'Fallon Township High School swimmer Alyssa Albertyn showcased her talent at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, winning both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events in a dual meet against Edwardsville. Despite Albertyn's strong performance, O'Fallon fell to Edwardsville with a final score of 125-57.

In the 200-yard freestyle, the 16-year-old Albertyn clocked a time of 1:54.85, finishing ahead of her competitors. Her splits for the event were 26.37, 29.14, 30.19, and 29.15 seconds. In the 100-yard freestyle, Albertyn posted a time of 52.96, with splits of 25.32 and 27.64 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other notable performances from O'Fallon included Ava Brown, who placed third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:27.34, and Kyra Gallagher, who finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at 28.79 seconds. Additionally, Rachel Barnes secured third place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.65.

More like this: