EDWARDSVILLE - O'Fallon had Alyssa Albertyn qualify for state by winning the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and Panthers coach Karen King was happy with all of her swimmer's effort on the day.

Albertyn won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.94 and the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.65.

"Things went well today," King said on Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Pool. "We've had a ton of best times, the girls have worked hard all season, and they're hitting their taper just right."

Albertyn qualifying with the wins in her races is a great accomplishment for herself and the Panthers.

"Yes, it is," King said. "She works very hard every single day, in the weight room and in the pool, and it really shows when it comes to meets like this."

Other swimmers stood out on the day for O'Fallon, and King preferred to keep the focus on her team.

"A lot of people have stood out today," King said with a smile. "Claire Green and Ally Brown have had amazing (individual medleys), also Kyra Gallagher in the 50 freestyle, and Ava Brown in the 100 butterfly."

King does like Albertyn's chances at the state meet next week, as well.

"I think she's got a good chance to get up there and win it," King said. "She was in the 200 freestyle, she was second place last year at the finals, and if she does what she did today, she can go up there and win it all."

Granite City and Belleville West Showcase Strong Swimmers

Granite City also had a good meet, and things are looking up for the Warriors program as well.

"You know, we've had all of our girls improve their times," said Granite head coach Rachel Clark. "So, I'm very happy with all of those races."

Clark highlighted the whole team when asked about her outstanding swimmers on the day.

"You know, they've all put in a lot of good effort," Clark said. "We've had some good relays, and our senior, Makenzie Heintz, took off three seconds off her 100 (freestyle), so I'm very happy with that."

Clark is optimistic about the future of the program as well.

"I hope that maybe that will be a way that we are able to practice more with a facility," Clark said, "so that they could maybe get a little more competitive."

Belleville West also posted some of their top times of the year in various events on Saturday in the Edwardsville Swim Sectional.

