EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Y was packed with beloved alumni, friends, and family this past Saturday in honor of tennis legend Bob Meyers.

What better way to pay tribute to someone that has affected the lives of so many than to build a scoreboard in his honor. The unveiling of the scoreboard had been a well-kept secret for more than half a year and wouldn't have been possible without Meyers' friends and family who not only made donations but also partook in Saturday's unveiling. This level of turnout goes to show what an incredible impact he has had on the community.

Throughout his life, Bob has paved the way as a role model and teacher to all who have had the pleasure to meet him. Over the years, Meyers amassed an overwhelming amount of achievements and awards. He was named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year for the SIUE women's tennis team in 1983 and earned the same honor for the men's team in 1988. Meyers was inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame (2008) and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women's Tennis Collegiate Hall of Fame (2014).

Under Meyers' leadership, SIUE won four straight NCAA Division II Championships and coached 32 players to All-American status. To this very day, Bob is passing on his vast knowledge to SIUE's tennis programs as he helps lead them to success.

"Bob is a living legend, and continues to transform lives," said Head Coach Nick Mueller. "Bob has a way of motivating and reaching people that is tremendous. He helped SIUE achieve success decades ago, and here he is, continuing to help our women's team today. I approached Bob about helping our team this fall and he did not hesitate to say yes. Even in our short time together he has helped our team more than he knows. I can't thank Bob enough for his commitment to the SIUE tennis program. This scoreboard will be used by many, and will help attract top tennis talent. Having Bob's name on the board is extremely appropriate, as he is and will always be SIUE tennis."

Special thanks also goes out to the vast amount of donors that made the evening, and subsequent scoreboard, a reality.

An alumnus, best friend and once a player under Meyers' tutelage back in 1989, Dion Joannou added high praise for Meyers.

"Bob has been a great coach over the years both in terms of developing players into better athletes, but more importantly developing them into better human beings," said Joannou. "He has been recognized in the Hall of Fame for his results, but this scoreboard is a recognition for the inspiration he has given his players and the community of the past few years. He is one of a kind!"

The Bob Meyers Alumni & Friends Scoreboard now has place of pride at the Edwardsville Y, the battling ground of the SIUE tennis team.

