ALTON — On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, families flocked to Haskell Park and Middletown areas in Alton, taking advantage of a winter storm that blanketed the area in snow. Children were seen sledding down the hills, a tradition that Mayor David Goins noted has long been a favorite pastime for Alton's youth.

"Haskell Park seems to be one of the parks kids like to go to nowadays on these types of days," Goins said. He reminisced about his own childhood experiences sledding at the Rock Spring Golf Course.

"Alton has a long history of youth out with their sleds," he added. "The kids will get a snow day tomorrow, so I am sure they will enjoy it. Alton has some good places for sleds with all the hills."

In conjunction with the winter weather, Mayor Goins announced that Alton City Hall offices would be closed on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, to allow for snow removal and public safety efforts. He also commended the public works staff for their continuous work since the storm began on Saturday night, ensuring that the community remains safe and accessible during the inclement weather.

