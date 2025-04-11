ALTON - The William L. Beatty Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse has been identified for accelerated disposition.

Located at 501 Belle Street in Alton, the William L. Beatty Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse serves as a social security administration office. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) listed the William L. Beatty Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on their list of assets identified for accelerated disposition on March 31, 2025.

“GSA is focused on rightsizing the federal real estate portfolio to reduce the burden on the American taxpayer while also delivering space that enables its agency customers to achieve their missions,” GSA said in a statement. “This initiative aims to engage the market, attract interested parties, and inform strategies that will expedite the disposition of federal assets, consistent with all applicable laws.”

This means ownership of the building and assets will be transferred. Anyone who is interested in the building or the assets can email accelerated.disposals@gsa.gov for more information.

