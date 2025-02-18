ALTON - The “What’s Up Downtown” meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The quarterly What’s Up Downtown meetings invite business owners and stakeholders in the downtown Alton district to speak about their work in the community. Hosted by Alton Main Street, the information exchange allow speakers and audience members to promote their businesses, organizations and nonprofits.

The Winter 2025 meeting will feature Chantel Morrigan with Jacoby Arts Center, Megan Tyler with Sacred Spaces of CARE, and Father Garron Daniels with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

What’s Up Downtown meetings are held at the iMerge Community Center in downtown Alton. The other dates for 2025 meetings are May 20, Aug. 19 and Nov. 18, 2025.

More details about the Winter 2025 What’s Up Downtown meeting, including an updated date and time, will be released soon. For more information, visit the official Facebook event page.

