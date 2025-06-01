Our Daily Show! Ft. Alton Amphitheater Show Announcement, Alton Main Street, Centerstone, and More!

ALTON - The summertime Night Market series kicks off next week in Alton.

From 7–10 p.m. every Thursday night in June and July, excluding July 3, 2025, community members can enjoy artists’ booths, live music and shopping in downtown Alton. This year, the Night Market events are located in Sugar Alley, which runs parallel to Broadway and intersects State Street.

“We absolutely love this event. It’s a great summer series,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, which hosts the Night Markets. “It turns what could be a sleepy night, a Thursday night, a weeknight, [into something bigger.] That’s our goal. We’re trying to make cash registers ring in downtown Alton. We took what could’ve been a slower night and turned it into one of the busiest nights downtown.”

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the band HOOKie will provide live music in the greenspace next to Catdaddy’s. There will be a corridor of 45 artists’ booths set up along the alley, with handmade, home-grown, vintage and thrifted items available for sale.

McGibany commended the artists who participate in the Night Markets. She explained that the Night Market is a “spinoff” of the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market on Saturday mornings, but better suited to creatives’ schedules.

“Artists and musicians aren’t necessarily morning people,” she joked. “There are all kinds of very creative people in our community, and we love giving them this platform to be able to show their stuff.”

There are still a few booths available for local artists and makers to sell their wares. You can contact Alton Main Street for more information about registering or volunteering, as McGibany noted that all their events are volunteer-led and they are always looking for more people to help.

Retailers in the 3rd Street area near Sugar Alley will also keep their stores open late on Thursdays. People are encouraged to check out these shops and support local businesses in addition to enjoying the artists and music.

The Night Market runs from 7–10 p.m., but the fun doesn’t end there. Chez Marilyn will host an “afterparty” every week, with live music from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursday nights. McGibany hopes people will “filter in there and keep the party going.”

Because the new location is outdoors with no alternative indoors space, she added that this year’s Night Markets will be impacted by weather. You can check out Alton Main Street’s official Facebook page for updates on the Night Market every Thursday.

Alton Main Street looks forward to another exciting season of Night Markets. McGibany encourages people to come downtown every Thursday night in June and July to enjoy local art, music and shopping. While it’s a busy season for the organization, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We are absolutely going gangbusters at the Alton Main Street office, trying to get ready for everything,” she added. “Lots of things are happening in this little zone down here for the Night Market.”

For more information about the Night Market or Alton Main Street’s work, visit their official website at DowntownAlton.com.

