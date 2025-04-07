The Wedge + SIUE Celebrate Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ALTON - The Wedge Innovation Center is officially open.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, community leaders came together to celebrate the Wedge’s opening and its future as an innovation hub. Located at 620 E. Broadway in downtown Alton, the Wedge is a project by AltonWorks developed in partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

“Today marks more than just an opening of a building. It’s the dawn of a new era for our region,” said John Simmons, founder of AltonWorks. “The Wedge embodies our vision of a thriving, interconnected community where innovation drives prosperity and creates opportunities for generations to come. It’s not just about us here today. It’s about many, many people that we will never even meet.”

SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor echoed Simmons, noting his excitement to see how the Wedge improves Alton and the Metro East. He said SIUE is looking forward to collaborating with other partners, including AltonWorks and the additional entrepreneurs and visionaries who find space in the Wedge.

“SIUE is just so pleased to be a partner and contributing to realizing the vision of the Wedge,” Minor said. “At SIUE, we consider the Wedge an important part of extending the university, extending opportunities to teach, extending opportunities to learn…This collaboration allows us to extend our mission beyond the classroom, drive economic growth and meet people where they are to provide high-quality educational opportunities throughout the region.”

The Wedge will host space for SIUE’s GeoMarc Program, Center for Predictive Analytics, and Center for Sustainable Communities and Entrepreneurship. Minor voiced his excitement for the growth of all three programs.

J. Scot Heathman, the newly named CEO of the Wedge, expressed appreciation for the local and regional leaders and elected officials who have supported the Wedge’s construction.

He noted that as a resident of Southwestern Illinois, he is “extremely excited” that the Wedge has been built “on this side of the river.” He emphasized that the Wedge Innovation Center is for the community and will benefit the people of Alton.

“I believe we have a real opportunity here in Alton, right here in this town, with a great partner like SIUE, to become a center of excellence for a variety of things,” Heathman added. “It’s a place where we deliver premier education, support, advice and mentorship to anybody who walks through these doors, whether it be a founder, whether it be an entrepreneur, whether it be a member of the community or any change agent out there that is facing a problem and just needs a little bit of help, maybe a nudge, to get past the finish line.”

Alton Mayor David Goins called the Wedge “a beacon of opportunity” and pointed out that the building will serve as a hub for those who are interested in clean technology, geospatial sciences, food and agriculture technology, and climate solutions. He thanked AltonWorks and Simmons for their investment in Alton and their commitment to preserving the architecture of the original Wedge Bank and Elfgin Buildings.

“This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Alton, one rooted in innovation, collaboration and economic revitalization,” Goins said. “The Wedge represents more than just economic development. It embodies our aspirations in Alton as a thriving, walkable city where creativity flourishes and opportunities abound. This project is part of a broader vision of AltonWorks to position Alton as a hub for reinvention and resiliency in downstate Illinois.”

Looking forward, the Wedge Innovation Center will offer many amenities and programming opportunities for members and non-members alike, including shared workspaces, private offices, multi-office suites, conference rooms, a gym with locker rooms, retail spaces, and a rooftop terrace.

