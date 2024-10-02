ALTON - A new apartment complex is taking shape in Alton, as construction progresses on the Sunnybrook development located in the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

The complex construction work is shown above by 618 Drone photos.

The project, which will feature multi-level buildings, is set to include 10 four-plex townhouses, totaling 40 residences, along with a community building spanning 2,000 square feet.

Alton Mayor David Goins expressed optimism about the development, stating, “It seems like the shells of the building are going up and the project is moving well.” He added that the new apartments will be a great asset for the Alton community and its residents.

The Sunnybrook development will occupy seven acres and is designed to enhance community engagement. Planned amenities include a one-acre natural green space complete with a walking path, a 50 x 40-foot playground, and a 50 x 50-foot hard surface play court.

The development will also feature concrete streets and sidewalks to improve accessibility for residents.

