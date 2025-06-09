ALTON - The Summer Volleyball League 2025 in Alton, now in its ninth year, is providing boys and girls entering fourth through 12th grades in the local area an opportunity to play volleyball during the summer months. The league began in June and will conclude at the end of July, with 162 players registered this year.

Participants come from a variety of schools. Younger players attend institutions including St. Mary’s Catholic School, St. Ambrose Catholic School, Evangelical School, Meadowbrook Elementary, Roxana, North Elementary, Southwestern, St. Elizabeth/Granite City, West Elementary, Montessori, Alton Middle School, Trimpe Middle School, Roxana Middle School, Jersey County Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Calhoun, St. John Paul II Preparatory School, and East Alton Wood River Middle School. High school players represent Alton High, Marquette Catholic, and Southwestern.

Phil Hamilton, the league sponsor, said the program began as a St. Mary’s summer volleyball initiative before expanding to include players from other schools and eventually adding a high school division

“Players in the summer league are playing at a more advanced level when their regular season starts. High school players who are interested in continuing with volleyball are making their teams,” Hamilton said.

The league’s format emphasizes fun and skill development, allowing players to stay active in volleyball during the off-season while cross-training in other sports. Older players assist younger participants, who also have opportunities to play alongside older peers to gain experience. The program aims to foster relationships among players who may become teammates or competitors in the future.

High school players can earn service hours by assisting with the league, with National Honors Society students also eligible for credit. Hamilton explained that the league follows an open gym format used at St. Mary’s, placing all players together regardless of age or experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The older players benefit in working with the younger players, and the younger ones see what it looks like to play at a more advanced level,” he said. “Studies have shown that proficiency in volleyball comes from repetitions. All drills and games are designed around getting in the most hits as possible within the time available.”

The league operates as a cost-effective alternative, with expenses divided among the number of players. Participants are encouraged to enroll in additional volleyball camps, as the league is not intended to be as competitive as school or club leagues. Flexibility is built into the schedule to accommodate summer vacations and other activities.

Round Robin volleyball tournaments are scheduled at the Wood River Recreation Center, using two courts. Fourth through sixth graders will be divided into teams, each playing three games, with older players coaching, keeping score, or assisting with refereeing. Players in seventh grade and above will also participate in a Round Robin tournament, with younger players serving as scorekeepers and line judges.

St. Mary’s coach Jen Cowan described the league as one of her favorite activities. “We have new players who fall in love with the game and experienced players who continue to grow. After being a part of this for so many years, I have really enjoyed watching the progression from beginner to high school player. Both of my daughters have been involved since they were old enough to participate, and this keeps them up and moving during the summer months,” Cowan said.

Coach Jill Woodward of St. Mary’s noted the league’s growth and development over time. “There are no similar leagues in the area,” she said. “The sooner players start with volleyball, the more potential they have in the sport. Youth volleyball is a must.” Woodward has three children participating in the league.

Hamilton summarized the league’s guiding principle: “Our philosophy is that although safety is first, fun is second! Our motto is, Keep Swingin’!”

More information about the Summer Volleyball League 2025 is available on its Facebook page.

More like this: