FENTON, MO. - Alton's boys soccer team spotted Seckman an early first-half goal, then scored twice later in the half and held on to defeat the Jaguars in Saturday night's final of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Memorial Soccer Tournament's Sullivan Division at World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

The Redbirds reached Saturday's final with a 2-1 win in extra time over Troy Buchanan High of Troy, Mo., Friday night. Carter St. Cin scored late in the first half of extra time to send the Redbirds into the final. Skylar Funk had a penalty-kick goal in the 67th minute to even the match and force extra time.

Alton advanced into the semifinals thanks to earning the division's wild-card spot, the best second-place record among the teams in the division's three groups.

Seckman, who had defeated the Redbirds in group play, got out on top with a 13th-minute goal from Caleb Potter, but Logan Clark and C.J. Nasello (on a penalty kick) scored to put Alton on top to stay.

Alton took its record to 11-3 on the year with the wins; they travel to Edwardsville for a Tuesday night Southwestern Conference game against the Tigers.

