PIASA/ROCK ISLAND - Southwestern and Alton both fell in contests on Friday night, Southwestern at home against Hillsboro, Alton on the road at Rock Island.

Alton’s Tony Smith had a breakout first game with 185 yards and two touchdowns.

“We turned the ball over five times,” head Alton football coach Eric Dickerson said. “They scored 28 points off turnovers.”

Southwestern fell behind 42-0 at the half, but held Hillsboro in the second half to no points and punched inside the 20 twice, but didn’t get into the end zone.

Southwestern head football coach Aaron Fricke said Hillsboro is “a fantastic team.”

