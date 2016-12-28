ALTON - At any Alton High School soccer game or practice there was one thing for certain this past season, one of the hardest-working young men on the field would be Skylar Funk.



The Alton High School soccer player recently earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State soccer honors and was voted as a first-team All-Southwestern Conference selection.



Skylar is the younger brother of Alton High School head soccer coach Nick Funk. He described the achievement as “exciting” and something he had worked hard to obtain. Skylar is the first Alton High School boys soccer player in 12 years to earn first-team Soccer Coaches All-State status. The Alton soccer player tallied 30 points in the regular season and was the individual points leader in the Southwestern Conference.



“When the All-State selection happened, my brother called me and told me the news,” he said. “It was exciting to play for Nick after Jay Robertson left. I have played in the St. Louis Scott Gallagher League for about 10 years and my coaches there have also been great. My family has also always shown me support.”



Skylar said his brother, Nick, expected a lot out of him as one of the Redbird captains this past year.



“It was just a great honor to play for Nick,” Skylar said. “He was such a good player in Alton.”



The Redbirds were 14-6-2, the third best boys soccer mark in school history, Skylar Funk said.



Skylar is uncertain where he will attend college next season, but he has a desire to play soccer and is being recruited. Lewis and Clark Community College has expressed interest in Skylar, along with other colleges.



The Redbird soccer player is versatile in his mid-center position.



Skylar said the key to his success on the soccer field are his quickness, aggressiveness and just finding the ball.



“I don’t like to lose at all,” he said.



Skylar played on club soccer his freshman year, then he decided to make a return to the high school scene because he said he missed it.



“I didn’t realize how much meant to me until sophomore year,” he said. “When my brother received a soccer coaching job at Alton, I decided to play at Alton rather than at the academy. I felt like I was playing with a badge on my chest for Alton.”

