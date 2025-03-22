ALTON - Sergeant Michael “Mike” Morelli of the Alton Police Department has been recognized with the 2024 TNT Outstanding Achievement Award for his extensive contributions to law enforcement and the community.

The announcement was made this week by Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who highlighted Morelli's nearly two decades of service, including 12 years as a police officer and his leadership role as K-9 Program Supervisor.

Morelli began his career in law enforcement as a correctional officer before transitioning to the police department, where he has dedicated significant time to strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the community.

As K-9 Program Supervisor, he has trained handlers statewide and led K-9 operations, notably partnering with K-9 Jax for 10 years. Together, they became one of the region's top K-9 teams, assisting in numerous operations and community engagements.

The award comes at a time of reflection following the tragic loss of K9 Odin in August 2024, during an operation that resulted in the injury of Officer Allen Averbeck. While Officer Averbeck survived, K9 Odin did not.

In the wake of this incident, Morelli demonstrated exceptional leadership by mentoring and supporting Officer Averbeck, as well as leading initiatives to honor Odin’s legacy and ensure the continuity of the K-9 program.

Chief Ford praised Morelli's unwavering dedication, and said: "His impact on the Alton Police Department and our community is immeasurable."

Morelli's recognition reflects his commitment to both the department and the broader community, marking a significant achievement in his career.

