BOYS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT - FIRST ROUND AT STONEWOLF GOLF CLUB, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

OTTWELL SHOOTS 65, TAKES INDIVIDUAL LEAD, TIGERS LEAD TEAM STANDINGS AFTER FIRST ROUND OF SWC GOLF TOURNAMENT

Alton's Sam Ottwell shot a seven-under-par 65 to take the lead after the first round of the Southwestern Conference golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

Edwardsville took a commanding lead in the team standings, firing a 308 to go in front after the first day. The Redbirds are in second place with a 320, O'Fallon is in third with a 326, Collinsville is in fourth place, shooting a 334, Belleville East has the fifth spot at 348, and Belleville West is in sixth with a 352.

Ottwell leads Edwardsville's Mason Porter by five shots, with Porter shooting a 70 for second place, and teammate Owen Berning is in third at 77. Ottwell, Porter, and Berning were the only three players to break 80 on the Stonewolf course.

To go along with Porter and Owen Berning, the Tigers had Bryce Pryor and Adam Lugge both shot an 80, Brian Cooper fired an 81, Quinn Berning came up with an 84, Sam Shaw shot an 85, and Jon WIedman came up with a 91. In addition to Ottwell, the Redbirds saw Henry Neely fire an 80, Lucas Davis had an 87, Donavan Ducey shot an 88, Landon Mayer had a 91, Brayden Buchanan came up with a 97, Jack Middleton had a 115, and Parker Wendle had an 118.

The Panthers were led by Sebastian Leymeister's 80, while Alexander Hakke came up with an 81, Tyer Murray shot an 82, Cale Downs had a score of 83, both Max Bortz and Lincoln Weaving had an 85 each, Brett Hattan shot an 89, and Colten Weaving fired a 91. Ryker Shea led the Kahoks with an 80, while Caden Cannon came up with an 84, both Eli Verning and Drew Bailey each had an 85, Henry Stirnamen came up with a 90, and Jack Starr, Lucas Owen, and Noah Lee all shot a 97.

The Lancers were led by Keegan Rose, with an 81, while Drew Neutzling had an 84, Lance Lee shot a 91, Hudson Moskop fired a 92, Hayden Neutzling and Mason Schrader each had a 93, Jacob Kersting shot a 101, and Shawn Rozenski came up with a 118. The Maroons' top golfer was Mathan Mauer, with an 83, while Luke Allen shot an 85, Jojo Jones came up with an 88, Alex Jobe and Nolan Blair each shot a 96, Adam Sangiolo had a 108, and Ben Westerheide shot a 109.

The second round of the conference tournament is set for Sept. 23 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

JOHNSON SHOOTS TWO-UNDER-PAR 70, HOLDS INDIVIDUAL LEAD, TIGERS, PANTHERS TIED FOR TEAM LEAD AFTER FIRST ROUND

Rachel Johnson of Edwardsville shot a two-under-par 70 to take the lead after the first round of the girls Southwestern Conference golf tournament Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Johnson leads O'Fallon's Shaylee Ficken and Zoey Ficken by five strokes, as both had a 75, while Allison Kenney of Alton is fourth with a 79, and Edwardsville's Emerson Gusewelle and Cale Albertina of Belleville East are tied for fifth, both firing an 80.

The Tigers and O'Fallon are tied for the team lead after the first day, both having identical scores of 321,while Belleville East is a distant third at 376, Belleville West holds down fourth place at 426. and Collinsville is in fifth at 488. Alton entered three golfers in the meet, not enough to qualify for a team score.

The Tigers also got an 84 from Ruhee Gupchup, and an 87 from Parker Burns, while the Redbirds' Sabrina Coy came up with a 99.

The second round will be played on Sept. 23 at Fair Oaks Gold Club in Caseyville.

