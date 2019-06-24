ALTON – Former Alton High School pitcher Sam Ballard, a recent selection in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, signed with the San Diego Padres June 17, and the next day, was assigned to the Padres 2 team in the Arizona Rookie League.

Ballard, who graduated from Alton High in 2016, pitched the last two seasons with Parkland Community College in Champaign, and this season as a sophomore, had a 4-3 record in seven starts, making 11 appearances for Parkland with two complete games. Ballard had a 5.35 earned-run average in 35.1 innings pitched, allowing 34 hits and 25 runs, walking 33 and striking out 47.

In Ballard’s senior year at Alton, he started seven games in 11 appearances for the Redbirds, going 3-3 with a 3.50 ERA, allowing 22 hits and 18 runs in 30 innings pitched, walking 33 and fanning 39.

The left-handed Ballard signed a letter of intent with Washington State before signing with the Padres, having been drafted in the 28th round of the 2019 Amateur Draft, held June 5. He’s since made his first appearance for Padres 2, pitching one inning with a walk and a strikeout.

