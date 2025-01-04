ALTON - With a cold snap on the horizon, The Salvation Army at 525 Alby Street in Alton will act as a warming center during the day.

Captain Cassy Grey explained that The Salvation Army (TSA) will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the upcoming week to support folks who need shelter from the elements. Community members who are experiencing homelessness or who need a warm place to go are encouraged to stop by TSA.

“We will have a warm place for our friends to get out of the cold, along with some coffee and, while supplies last, we’ll have some snacks available,” Grey said. “We’re doing the very best we can to wrap around the marginalized.”

Grey noted that TSA works with the Overnight Warming Locations to provide shelter during these cold months. The Overnight Warming Locations open when the overnight temperatures are forecasted to drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. On these days, TSA will often stay open until 5 p.m. so folks can spend the full day there before transitioning to the OWL for the evening hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grey shared that TSA recently welcomed an unhoused community member who spoke about feeling invisible. While the conversation was both “heartwarming and sad,” Grey is pleased that this neighbor knew they could receive assistance at TSA.

“I’m grateful that they knew that if they could make it to us, we’d be able to support them in one way, shape or form, and we’re able to connect that person with some other resources, which is a complete God thing,” she explained. “This community is outstanding when it comes to working together as one. Talk about many parts of one body and being able to fully wrap around this community. We were able to connect this person with some other resources in town to be able to help figure out the next steps for this person.”

For those who want to help during the upcoming cold spell, Grey said that TSA needs volunteers and individually packaged snacks. On Mondays, Little Caesar’s provides pizza for lunch. The Bridge Church also provides meals on the first three Thursdays of every month. Grey noted that any churches, organizations or groups who want to provide meals are more than welcome to do so.

Although TSA’s Red Kettle Campaign is coming to a close, TSA still needs volunteers and donations to support community members in the Riverbend region. Grey encourages those who want to learn more about volunteering or donating to contact Alton’s TSA.

“We help more than just around the Christmas season, but all year round,” she added. “We’ve got numerous programs and services that we offer those who are just needing an extra hand of hope or needing the extra wraparound.”

For more information about The Salvation Army in Alton, how to get involved, or how to receive assistance, call (618) 465-7764 or stop by at 525 Alby Street in Alton.

More like this: