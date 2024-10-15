ALTON — Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown is spearheading a Voter Vehicle Caravan on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, to encourage community participation in early voting ahead of the general Election Day on Nov. 5. The caravan will depart from Webster Temple, located at 1100 Highland Ave. at 1:30 p.m. and will proceed to the Scott Bibb Center in Alton for early voting.

Alderwoman Rosie BrownBrown emphasized the importance of voting in her call to action. "We hope for a mass line of churches, organizations, leaders and our community to line up and travel to the Scott Bibb Center," she said.

"The importance of voting is a no-brainer. If you don't vote, you have no voice. You can't chime in on the outcome if you don't vote. The right and opportunity to vote is huge. Exercise your freedom and vote. This is crucial and your vote is needed more than ever."

Following the voting event, participants are invited to return to Webster Temple for a Sunday dinner, which Brown noted will be available for purchase. The caravan aims to unite community members in a collective effort to engage in the electoral process.

