The Riverbender Building Celebrates 100 Years in Alton

ALTON — The Riverbender building, a historic downtown landmark, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Oct. 24, 2025, with a morning gathering of tenants, community members, and building representatives on its renovated first floor.

Originally opened in 1925 as the First National Bank, the building still houses the original bank vaults in its basement. Over the past five years, Skyline Commercial Real Estate, owned by John Muller and his Riverbender building partner Mark Jaffe, has overseen extensive renovations to restore and enhance the property’s value. Muller noted that the firm acquired much of the real estate in St. Louis about five years ago and has focused on revitalizing the Riverbender building as part of that portfolio.

“Alton has a lot to offer, and we really like the building located in downtown, renovated and brought it back to life,” Muller said. “Skyline is a full real estate company — new tenants, improvements, and taking something lesser into more value.”

The seven-story building includes a 30,000-square-foot historic first-floor community center and office spaces on the second through seventh floors. Tenants have options for monthly, yearly, and long-term leases, Muller said. The building also features a rooftop terrace that overlooks the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Diane Flavin, property manager with Skyline Commercial Real Estate, said the area around the building has seen significant improvements. “It is a beautiful building. We are right here in the heart of Alton. Everyone is doing improvements — Mac’s and Ragin Cajun — it is beautiful down here now,” she said.

Flavin added that the owners are committed to continuing upgrades. “John and Mark are very proud, and we intend to brighten up the whole building as much as we can. We will start work soon on the building's rooftop and improving that as well.”

Renovations have included cosmetic updates, new HVAC systems, and refreshed center hallways, room renovations, and much more. Muller emphasized the collaborative effort involved in the project, noting, “At the end of the day, a project is only as good as the people that get there. In conjunction with City of Alton, contractors and tenants, it has just been a blast repositioning.”

The Riverbender building now serves a diverse range of tenants, including Riverbender.com, and remains a vibrant part of Alton’s community life.

More like this: