CHARLESTON — Rayna Raglin of Alton secured a spot in the finals of the IHSA Class 3A Girls State Track and Field 100-meter dash after posting a time of 11.66 seconds in the preliminaries on Friday, May 23, 2025, in Charleston.

Raglin finished second, trailing Angelina Bullocks of Chicago’s Whitney Young, who recorded the fastest time at 11.47 seconds. Mariyah Robinson of Flossmoor Homewood placed third with a time of 11.67 seconds.

Raglin described her experience during the race, saying, “I was nervous at the beginning of the race. I think nerves flew away, and I felt better as I crossed the finish line.

"I knew I won my heat, the girl close to me was close behind. Hopefully, I can P.R. in the finals.”

Raglin advanced in fourth position in the 200 meters with a time of 24.20. Bullocks of Whitney Young had the top time in the 200 of 23.73.

The finals are set for Saturday to determine the state champion in the 100 meters and Raglin will be right in the mix for the title.

