EAST ST. LOUIS - Shawn Thomas Rawlings, 41, of Alton, IL, was sentenced on a conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon in federal district court in East St. Louis on March 24, 2017. The court sentenced Rawlings to 77 months of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $300 fine, and a $100 special assessment, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced this past week.

The court record indicates that on August 17, 2000, Rawlings was convicted of the federal felony offense of distribution of a controlled substance. On July 10, 2016, in Wood River, Madison County, Illinois, Rawlings was a passenger in a car that was stopped by the Wood River police for a traffic violation. The officer detected unlawful activity and subsequently conducted an inventory search of the car.

During the search, police found a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition underneath the seat where Rawlings was sitting. The serial number had been removed from the pistol.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Wood River Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William E. Coonan.

