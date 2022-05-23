CHARLESTON - Alton's Renee Raglin came in fifth in the 100 meters, Granite City's Emily Sykes was seventh in the shot put and a pair of Edwardsville athletes, Kaitlyn Morningstar and Gabby Saye, finished sixth and 11th respectively in the discus throw at the IHSA Class 3A girls state track meet, held Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Chicago Whitney Young won the state championship with 53 points, with Homewood-Flossmoor second at 44 points, Mt. Prospect was right behind in third with 43 points, fourth place went to Evanston with 41 points, Huntley was fifth with 33 points, Naperville Neuqua Valley and Normal Community tied for sixth with 27 points each, eighth place went to Naperville North at 26.5 points, in ninth place was Chatham Glenwood on 24 points and Chicago Kenwood rounded out the top ten with 23 points.

Alton finished in a tie for 45th with Lombard Glenbard East, Moline. Plainfield East, Aurora Metea Valley, LaGrange Lyons and Palatine Fremd with five points each, Edwardsville was in a four-way tie for 52th place with Plainfield Central, Oswego and Rockton Hononegah with four points each and Granite City was in a tie with Rockford Auburn, Plainfield North, Mundelein and Wilmette Loyola Academy with three points each.

Rachel Robinson of Whitney Young was the winner of the 100 meters at 12.03 seconds, with Raglin coming in fifth at 12.48 seconds. The winner of the 200 meters was Glenwood's Katelyn Lehnen, who had a time of 24.75 seconds, while Allison Ince of Normal Community was the champion at 400 meters, having a time of 55.25 seconds. Ince became a double winner by taking the 800 meters at 2:10.22, with Audrey Allman of Glen Ellyn Glenbard West winning the 1,600 meters at 4:49.81 and the 3,200 meters went to Grace Schager of Carol Stream Glenbard North at 10:17.12.

Ana-Liese Torian of Homewood-Flossmoor swept the hurdles races, taking home the 100 meter title at 13.82 meters and the 300 meters with a time of 42.88 seconds. In the relay races, Whitney Young won the 4x100 meters, coming in at 47.54 seconds, then took the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:40.06. Evanston won the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:47.45 and Mt. Prospect took the 4x800 meters championship at 9:10.38.

In the field events, Ella O'Neall of Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson won the shot put with a distance of 13.68 meters, with Sykes coming in seventh with a throw of 12.35 meters. Marla Hayes of New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central was the champion in the discus, lifting off a throw of 42.81 meters, with Morningstar coming in sixth at 39.11 meters and Saye coming in 11th at 35.28 meters. In the high jump the winner was Rylee Lydon of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge, going over at 1.68 meters to win, while Mia Morello of Grayslake Central won the pole vault, going over at 3.75 meters. Alexandra Johnson of Huntley swept the long jump and triple jump, winning the long jump at 6,00 meters, then won the triple jump by going 12.33 meters.

