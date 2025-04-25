ALTON - Alton North Elementary students recently had a lot of fun while contributing to a great cause.

Students participated in the “Light the Night” fundraiser, which raised money for the St. Louis chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. After over 16 years of organizing this fundraiser, second grade teacher Kim Scheurer is proud to announce the school raised $4,850, the most money ever raised by an Alton school.

“It’s nice because it brings us together,” Scheurer said. “Most importantly, it brings us together, and we’re able to give back to the community.”

The campaign at North lasted for three weeks. During the first week, students and family members could donate directly to the cause and participate in dress-up days. In the second week, the school sold Smencils, and all proceeds went to the campaign.

“The Smencils sell like hotcakes,” Scheurer joked. “The kids are over the moon.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the third week, students could donate $1 in exchange for a piece of duct tape, which they then used to tape school staff members and Principal Lisa Harris to the wall. Scheurer said the experience was “fun and engaging” for students and staff.

She thanked Cope Plastics, which donated the money to purchase Smencils for students, and Alton’s Home Depot for their donation of duct tape. She emphasized the importance of the community coming together to give back.

“It’s all with the help of other businesses in the community, which we really appreciate,” she said. “They’re just so giving, and we really appreciate it. That’s a lot to ask every year, but they always give.”

The three North Elementary classes that raised the most money were Mrs. Myette’s class, Ms. Well’s class, and Mr. Chapman’s class. They received a pizza party, a popcorn party, and lollipops, respectively. The pizza was donated by Little Caesar’s, and Scheurer expressed her gratitude.

But she noted the real win was teaching the students about the importance of giving back. She said many students did chores at home to earn money to donate, and she loved seeing the kids working so hard to help others.

Scheurer is proud of the students and staff for raising as much money as they did. She believes the fundraiser went a long way toward teaching students how to care for their community.

“We like to come together and raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” she added. “It also just creates awareness for the kids. The kids learn what it is and they learn more about it and giving back. I just think it’s great that we create a sense of support and unity here at North.”

More like this: