ALTON – The fourth season of Movie Nights at James Killion Park launched with a "resounding success," one of the coordinators, Sheila Goins, said. The event, held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, saw hundreds of children in attendance and was described as a "beautiful vibe of excitement and community," stated Goins.

The next movie night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, featuring "The Little Mermaid," sponsored by Carrollton Bank. Free food, popcorn, and drinks will be available, with service starting at 7:30 p.m. and the movie beginning at 8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their children, along with blankets, lawn chairs, and bug repellent.

NFL player Mike Ford's grandmother was present to assist with backpack donations from Ford's foundation, which was a heartfelt gesture appreciated by the children and their families. Ford is a cornerback in the NFL and was born and grew up in Alton and attended Marquette Catholic High School.

The first week's movie was sponsored by Be A Bridge, NFP, and Argosy, who also provided school supplies for the children. The Alton Juneteenth Committee, Pennzoil, Alton Mayor David Goins, and Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown contributed all the snacks for the evening.

Sheila Goins concluded that these wonderful events would not be possible without the dedication of "our commissioners and the generous support of the sponsors."

"We can't wait to see everyone there this Saturday," Goins said. Movie Nights are held every Saturday night during August.