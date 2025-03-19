ROLLA, MO. - McKenna Tosh, a junior in industrial engineering from Alton, representing Kappa Delta, has been named one of the Missouri S&T students named Knights of St. Patrick.

The practice of knighting students every spring can be traced back to the beginning of the 20th Century, when Missouri S&T students declared St. Patrick the patron saint of engineers.

The students were knighted on Friday, March 7, 2025.