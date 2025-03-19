Alton's McKenna Tosh Named One Of Knights Of St. Patrick At Missouri S&T
Laura Studyvin
March 19, 2025 11:19 AM
Listen to the story
ROLLA, MO. - McKenna Tosh, a junior in industrial engineering from Alton, representing Kappa Delta, has been named one of the Missouri S&T students named Knights of St. Patrick.
The practice of knighting students every spring can be traced back to the beginning of the 20th Century, when Missouri S&T students declared St. Patrick the patron saint of engineers.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The students were knighted on Friday, March 7, 2025.